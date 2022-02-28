One student from Kigezi High School was on Sunday baptized during the thanksgiving service at St. Peter’s Cathedral Church in Rugarama as the school celebrated 100 years.

The student is Jethro Tumuramye, 14 years old, in Senior One from Kihorezo, Rwamucucu Mparo in Rukiga district.

The Rev. Canon. Lauben Byomuhangi congratulated Tumuramye upon being baptized and said that he would be in the books of history as the school celebrates 100 years.

Preaching during the service, Dr. Lorand Agaba, an old boy at Kigezi high school from 2001 to 2003, said that God’s love has been sufficient for Kigezi high school. He asked old boys, girls, and students to rejoice, worship, and praise God, thanking him for the 100 years of service the school has reached.

Abraham Akampurira, the Kigezi high school head teacher, asked students to utilize resources available to study and concentrate for a better future.

David Byamugisha, the head teacher of Kigezi high school primary, thanked God for his favour and grace for the school’s reaching 100 years and parents for trusting the school with their children.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gilbert Maateka, the chairperson of Kigezi high school old students, asked students to always pray to God and study harder for a better future.