Masaka Grade One Magistrate Christine Nantege has on Tuesday further remanded Members of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) until 10th March, 2022.

She said the legislators have been remanded further because investigations into their case are still incomplete.

The two MPs are being accused of murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism alongside several other suspects arrested in connection with last year’s spate of killings which left over 30 people dead in Greater Masaka.

Later they were granted bail but they were immediately re-arrested as they left prison and fresh charges were slapped against them. Since then, the court has been tossing them around with excuses. And this has been brought about by either due to the absence of the prosecutor or on the state’s request for more time to complete investigations into the case.

Although their defence lawyers have petitioned Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) noting that the rights of the two legislators are being violated, nothing fruitful has so far been achieved as far as having the legislators released is concerned.

One of the MPs’ defence lawyers, Shamim Malende has on several occasions accused the prosecution of deliberately keeping their clients in the coolers and frustrating efforts to be granted bail. The duo has been on remand since September 2021.