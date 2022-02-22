Justine Nakajumba, a mother to Kawempe North lawmaker Ssegirinya Muhammad on Tuesday stormed Parliament seeking to meet the Deputy Speaker Anita Among to beg her to ask the state to set free her son.

Nakajumba who was in tears noted that her son has been held in prison for six months and the authorities have not done anything to help her.

“Last time I came with a letter requesting to see the Speaker but didn’t see her. I do not sleep well, I want my son to be released, I beg of you. I want to see her (Among) she is the mother also, ” she said.

“I want Mzee to help and set free my child Ssegirinya Muhammad, maama Nalweyiso help, maama Janet Museveni help me and set free my son Ssegirinya Muhammad, I plead before you but you have refused to help me…… my son has been in prison for six months why don’t you help me? Set free my son I will not come here again.”

Ssegirinya with his Makindye West counterpart Allan Ssewanyana have been on remand since September 2021 on charges of murder, terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism.

Ms Nakajumba stormed Parliament a few hours before the hearing of her son’s case in Masaka magistrate court, unfortunately, her plea were not considered since the Masaka Grade One Magistrate Christine Nantege further remanded the legislators until 10th March, 2022.