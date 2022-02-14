The Police Officer who arrested and interrogated NBS TV presenter MC Casmir and his married cheating partner could be dismissed from Police, according to Fred Enanga, the force’s Spokesperson.

Last week, MC Casmir real name Casmir Mukisa was caught red-handed sleeping with a married woman only identified as Trice.

In a video that made rounds on social media, MC Casmir was seen in handcuffs (he covered them with his jacket) and pleading for mercy from a man, probably the husband of the woman he was cheating with.

In a room raided by police detectives, one of the gentlemen is heard asking, “Is this the bed where you played sex from?” to which the NBS TV’s Hitmaker show host answers, “Yes! I am sorry.” The lady as well responds in the affirmative.

However, according to Enanga, the shameful incident of adultery, is purely a civil matter, but it was criminalised and responded to by inspector of police, Julius Ogwang Of Kira Road Police Station.

“The two victims were arrested and interrogated on camera, in a manner that violated their privacy. Adultery, is no longer a criminal offence in our country. Therefore, criminalising it, is an act of unprofessionalism and abuse of authority, which the force cannot tolerate,” the Police mouthpiece told the media on Monday.

” We also want to cation, all married persons whether in estranged, complex or sensitive relationships, to respect the sanctity of marriage and use lawful means, instead of smearing one’s reputation. Adultery, can however, be used as a ground for civil processes like divorce, separation, custody of children and sharing of property. Other areas where the public, in conspiracy with selected officers, criminalise civil matters, are private debts, where thousands are threatened with arrest.”

Enanga added that as Police, they strongly condemn the criminalisation of civil matters by their officers. He further revealed that Ogwang has already been arrested and charged with discreditable conduct which upon conviction can lead to dismissal from the Police Force.

“.. Our action therefore, should act as a warning to other undisciplined officers, who look to gain from proceeds of their selfish interests, at the expense of the UPF mandate. The role of the police in civil conflicts, complaints and disagreements is to protect life and property,” he stated.

“However, there are other circumstances, were victimised married person, can report their matters to police. These include complaints of elopement, where one elopes with a married person and stays with them, trafficking in persons, where a person uses their power or positions of superiority and takes advantage of the victim’s vulnerability or disability, and under domestic violence, where the victim is tortured physically or emotionally, by the sexual behaviour of a married partner.”