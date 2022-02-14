The State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye has appealed to the people of Rukungiri District and Uganda at large to support NRM government and embrace its programs if they are to eradicated poverty at house hold levels.

Minister Kyoofatogabye noted that NRM government has started many poverty elleviating programs but it’s absurd that the young generation have failed to tap on most of them because of being hoodwinked by opposition politicians in the district.

He urged them to shun such misfortune politicians and join NRM as the only party that will lead them to the economic freedom and transformation.

The minister made remarks on Sunday during the burial of Hajji Abdu Kashagire the father in law to the former labor minister Hon Mwesigwa Rukutana in Kaakibaya A Southern Ward Kebisoni Town council Rubabo county Rukungiri District.

He hailed the late Hajji Abdu Kashagire who was a prominent coffee farmer in Rukungiri district for supporting NRM government programs that enabled him to be a model and commercial farmer in the district.

Minister Kyoofatogabye also ordered the sub county chiefs and town clerks to register boda boda riders and gazette stages and uniforms for each stage for easy identification.

He clarified that registering boda boda cyclist is not for Kampala only but also for the rest of the country to ease the security tracking system in order to crackdown those who want to disorganize the comfort of government in power.

According to the minister, NRM party is having more years up to 2080 therefore whoever want to stifle the way there is away to crush them for NRM continuity so register them.

Mwesigwa Rukutana described his late father in law as a person who has been a role model, mentor and a friend to many people.

He asked all children to maintain loved and cooperation in order to keep the legacy of their father alive for more generations.

The Mufti of Uganda sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje challenged Muslims and Ugandans to prioritize education of their children if they are to have a decent burial like that of late Hajji Abdu Kashagire.

This was contained in the message delivered by Sheikh Kibuyo Ali Juma the head of Hijja at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

The Mufti thanked the children for the cooperation in nursing their father. However he asked them to continue nursing and care for their mothers left behind.