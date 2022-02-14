The State Minister for general Duties in the Finance Ministry Henry Musasizi Ariganyira has revealed that government has allocated UGX 6.5 billion as start up fund for elevation of Muko Health Centre IV in Rubanda District to a General Hospital in the next financial year.

Musasizi who is also the Rubanda County East Legislator explained that Government finalised on the decision to elevate Muko HC.IV after the District Council proposed the Rubanda West Based Health facility for upgrade based on geographical location, challenges and the number of people seeking for services annually.

Musasizi said that the 6.5 billion allocated to Muko Health Centre IV would be used to re-inforce the budget for Human resource Recruitment, while the balance would be spent on construction projects before more funds are released by government in the subsequent financial years.

The Muko HC.IV in charge Dr. Godfrey Bampabwiire told media that the main challenge faced at the facility was lack of enough accommodation for the Staff which caused service delays since some medical workers travelled about five kms to and from work everyday. He also said the maternity ward was too small to accomodate the overwhelming number of expectant mothers admitted at the facility every month.

Meanwhile, the Rubanda District LC.5 Chairperson Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba also revealed that his Council had earmarked around Shs100 million for extension of the maternity ward in this financial year, while Shs30 million would also be allocated to the same facility for procurement of beds in the maternity ward. Kasyaba said the name of the facility would be changed from Muko Health Centre IV to Rubanda District General Purpose Hospital, after upgrade.

According to the Rubanda District Health Officer- DHO, Abdon Birungyi, Muko HC.IV serves a population of over 100,000 people from Rubanda West and the sarrounding areas. Each month, people flock the facility seeking for outpatient, laboratory, maternity and scan services. They also carry out minor surgeries especially mothers delivering by ceasarean section.

Despite it’s limited capacity with only 8 beds in the maternity ward, Muko Health Centre handles over 100 mothers per month, and according to the DHO, atleast six mothers deliver by ceasarean section per week.

Rubanda District had been without a general purpose Hospital since it was curved out of Greater Kabale District in 2016.

Muko H.C IV is one of the only two biggest facilities in the District, the other being Hamurwa Health Centre IV in Rubanda East.