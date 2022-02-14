Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa has asked leaders from Rwenzori sub- Region to desist from fighting each other.

Addressing believers at the fundraising ceremony of St. Matia Mulumba kasule Catholic Parish in Kyegegwa District as the guest of honor, Tayebwa said working together leads to the development of their areas.

He asked the masses to embrace Parish Development Model which is going to be launched on Saturday/26th/February/2022, by President Yoweri Museveni in Kibuku district.

Government Chief Whip attended the event on an invitation by Kyegegwa District Woman Member of Parliament, Flavia Kabahenda Rwabuhoro ,Kyaka North MP, Paul Asaba and Fortportal Catholic Diocese Bishop Rev Robert Muhiirwa Akiiki.

Over 100M was collected at the event.

