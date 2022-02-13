The NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong has called on party leaders to pay special attention to the problems affecting their respective societies if they are to be relevant to the masses.

While addressing the NRM West Nile party structures at Crane Resort Hotel in Arua, the Secretary-General advised that leaders needed to play a more pro-active role in identifying society needs for proper diagnosis.

“As leaders, you need to know the nature of basis of your area because, that indicates the social-economic problems in your communities. This helps you understand the characteristics of the community you lead,” the Secretary-General said.

He further called on the leaders to be selfless in their service to the people and to further entrench themselves into the Party ideology.

“A leader should be strategic and Ideological in nature, therefore as leaders, when people run to you with problems, you should help them understand how the Party works and the Party manifesto.“ Todwong added.

He then asked them to closely monitor the implementation of government programs in their respective areas of jurisdiction. This he said, will help in the identification of sectors that are lagging behind in-terms of service delivery.

“This manifesto that was made by the party is our campaign promise to the people of Uganda for the next five years and its your role as leaders at the structures and grassroot to monitor and track all the promises the party made in your locality,”

Todwong then revealed to the leaders that the party was in advanced stages of amending the Local Government Act to empower party leaders at the grassroot levels monitor government programs in their localities.

“Under my leadership every party office in the district should have copies of their district development plan, in order to capture the challenges affecting your region because this is what is sent to the national level for budget review.” He said.

On his part, the State Minister of Lands Mario Obiga Kania who is also the NRM Chairperson In Terego district described the Secretary General as an ambitious person who is dedicated to his party, energetic and committed.

Some of the dignitaries present were the Arua City Memper of Parliament Hon Atima Lee Jackson, the party Director for Finance & Administration Hajat Madina Naham among others.