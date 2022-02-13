The State Minister for general duties in the Ministry of finance Henry Musasizi Ariganyira has revealed that Government is planning to help 39% of Ugandans transition from subsistance to Money Economy, through the Parish Development Model.

Musasizi who is also the Rubanda County East MP was speaking on Saturday , as the chief guest at Rushoroza Catholioc Parish in Kabale Diocese during the priestly ordination ceremony of Rev, Fr. Anthony Nahabwe, presided over by Bishop Calist Rubaramira.

Musasizi said that in the last five years, the number of households living in subsistence economy had reduced from 68 to 39 percent, but Government was still doing it’s best to make sure that all Ugandans are transformed into money economy whose baseline is market oriented production.

He added that the Parish Development Model would be launched on 24th Jan. 2022 and each parish in Uganda would receive UGX 100 million as start up capital to support people’s business initiatives.

Musasizi’s words were echoed by the state minister for Trade , Industry and co-operatives David Bahati who asked all religious institutions to help popularise the parish development model. Bahati who is also the Ndorwa County West MP in Kabale District asked Rev.Fr. Nahabwe to extend the fight against poverty in Democratic Republic of Congo where he was posted.

Other diginitaries who graced the ordination ceremony at Rushoroza Catholic Parish headquarters included Kabale Municipality MP Dr. Nicholas Kamara, Rubanda West MP Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera, Rukiga County MP Roland Ndyomugyenyi Bish, Kabale District Woman MP Catherine Ndamira Atwakiire and Kabale District LC.5 Chaiperson Nelson Nshangabasheija among, others.

ABOUT FR. ANTHONY NAHABWE

Born 3rd September 1990 to the late Paul Kukundakwe and his wife Hilda Kukundakwe, Fr. Nahabwe grew up in church under the discipleship of Rushoroza Catholic Parish.

He went for childhood education at St. Pauls’s Seminary Rushoroza from 2005 to 2010 before he joined Queen of Apostles Philosophy Centre in Jinja and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Social science from Uganda Matryrs University, Nkozi.

Fr. Nahabwe also holds a bachelor’s degree in theology obtained from St. Joseph’s Theological Institute in Cedara, South Africa.

Before his ordinationa as a priest, served in Goma, and Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo as a deacon while he was also gaining pastoral experience.

After ordination by Bishop Calist Rubaramira, Fr. Nahabwe was again posted in DRC for his priestly service.