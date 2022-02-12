The Uganda Tourism Association (UTA) has rejected the tourism brand that was launched recently by President Yoweri Museveni.

Last month, President Museveni officially launched Destination Uganda brand ‘Explore Uganda the Pearl of Africa’ aimed at promoting, the country as a competitive tourism destination.

The brand was developed by Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

And during the launch, the private players under UTA shunned the function citing unressolved grievances, particularly with the UTB management.

Since then, the Ministry of Tourism has been making deliberate efforts to ensure a harmonised position on a number of issues raised by the private sector particularly the newly developed brand by UTB.

However, in a letter dated 8th February, 2022, Uganda Tourism Association told the Ministry of Tourism that the current brand that was developed has no market appeal and is not user friendly for business purposes.

“Although we acknowledge that the brand has been launched by the Fountain of Honour, for whom we have a lot of regard and respect, it is also true that indeed the private sector was not consulted in the process of developing and assessing the viability and userbility of the brand,”UTA said.

“…. It can be best used as a small promotional campaign but not a destination brand. Had we been consulted, we would have helped to develop an acceptable, usable and marketable brand for the country. We regret to inform you that the Private sector from whom we draw our mandate rejects the current brand and will not use it on any marketing tools.”

See statement: