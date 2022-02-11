The NRM Secretary-General Richard Todwong has appealed to Party Members in Wakiso District to desist from all tendencies of internal bickering and fault finding if the party is to attract more members.

In a message delivered on his behalf by the NRM Director of Mobilization and Cadre Development Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde yesterday, Todwong urged the members to put aside their differences that he said, have cost the party victory in the just concluded general elections.

In support of the Secretary General’s message, Seninde pointed out the rampant blackmail and betrayal within the party structures that have led to party members switching their allegiance to opposition figures during elections.

She instead asked the members to focus their attention on developmental projects that will uplift the lives of the wanainchi who in turn will flock to the party for solutions to their daily needs.

In response, the leaders expressed regret over their acts and pledged to work towards bridging the gap between them and the electorate. They also thanked the Secretary-General for his wise counsel that has seen them forge a way towards bringing back the hearts of Ugandans especially the people in the central region to the party.

On his part, the RDC of Entebbe Hajji Njukki said that they’re currently ensuring that the vice of land theft is thoroughly dealt with and whoever is involved will face the law.