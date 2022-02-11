The Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has today handed over the last batch of the presidential pledge of 10 tractors to Bukedi, Kitgum and Namirembe Dioceses and called for increased efforts in mechanized agriculture.

“I appreciate the support of government in our social transformation agenda. We have so far given out 10 tractors. Soon, I will be calling on Dioceses that have so far received them to my office to give accountability and how these tractors have brought social economic transformation in their areas, ” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added, “These tractors will help us to protect our land from grabbers when it remains idle. I thank the government for supporting our rescue mission for our land.”

Archbishop Kaziimba noted that together with the Provincial Secretariat, he will continue lobbying for Dioceses to bring social economic and household transformation.

On October 30th 2019, the President of the Republic of Uganda Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni pledged to support Church of Uganda’s journey of agriculture mechanization with 10 tractors which have been delivered to 10 Dioceses out of 37 Dioceses of Church of Uganda.

At a recent hand over ceremony of some of the tractors, Hon Frank Tumwebaze the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries pledged to add Church of Uganda more 27 tractors to cater for all the 37 Dioceses in the Province of Church of Uganda.

According to Dr. Samuel Mugasi the Executive Director of NAADS, the government is fast tracking this pledge to have it fulfilled as soon as possible.

He also disclosed that they have secured a grant of 2 Billion Shillings to support Church of Uganda in agriculture mechanization.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Rt. Rev. Samuel Bogere Egesa the Bishop of Bukeddi Diocese pledged optimum utilization of the tractors.

The other Dioceses that have received this Presidential pledge are; Sebei, Ruwenzori, South Ruwenzori, West Lango, Bunyoro Kitara and Soroti.