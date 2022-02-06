The former Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament Gerald Karuhanga has challenged Ugandans to promote cohesion and peace as some of the pillars for the civilized society.

Karuhanga said that political, religious and civic leaders must cascade the gospel of unity, cooperation and love since the time for elections is over.

He made remarks on Saturday during the memorial Mass of his late mother Jovah Kyomugisha Kafureeka who died in Germany on 1st February 2020 held in their ancestral home in Mishenyi Itojo sub county Ruahaama county, Ntungamo district.

Karuhanga reiterated his ongoing proposal to build a medical school and name it after his mother as the only way to keep remembering her good deeds. The school will be called Kyomugisha International Medical School.

He thanked his father Jacob Kafureeka and siblings for the cooperation despite losing their mother Jovah Kyomugisha.

Kafureeka alias Jack Jex described his late wife Jovah Kyomugisha as a developmental and counselor who was a God fearing person.

During the Memorial Mass led by Rev Fr Bruno Kaharuza Tibanyenda the priest of Itojo catholic parish asked believers to always have strong faith in Jesus Christ and pray for His interventions in every situation.

Rev Fr Kaharuza who was assisted by the curate Sacred Heart Ntungamo Town Rev Fr Anthony Tumwebaze thanked the family of Kafureeka for organizing the memorial mass.

Jovah Kyomugisha Kafureeka died aged 56 years after being diagnosed with colon cancer in India before she was referred to Germany in 2020.