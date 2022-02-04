President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday reappointed Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye as Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson.

Brig Gen Kulayigye replaces Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso who is currently on a year long military course.

The development was confirmed by Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, who has been the acting army Spokesperson.

“Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye has been appointed Defence Spokesperson, replacing Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso currently attending National Defence College Uganda. We welcome back Gen Kulayigye to the Office of Defence Spokesperson,” Lt Col Kakurungu said on Friday.

Who is Gen Felix Kulayigye?

Kulayigye was born circa 1964 to Fredrick Semichacha and Regina Abagirinka in Gayaza Village, in Masaka District. The family migrated from Kisoro District, eventually settling in present-day Bukomansimbi District. He is the last-born in a family of nine siblings. His mother died soon after Kulayigye was born and he grew up in an orphanage in Rutshuru in Kisoro District.

He attended several primary schools, completing P7 at St. Herman Nkoni Boys’ Primary School in Masaka. He attended Kabalega Secondary School for O-Level and Kololo High School for A-Level. Later, he joined Makerere University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, in 1989. Still later, he studied for a Master of Arts in Economic Policy and Planning, also at Makerere University.

He joined Uganda’s armed forces in 1989, after completing his first university degree. He saw combat in Northern Uganda against the Lord’s Resistance Army. While there, he served as a platoon commander. Later, from 2005 to 2013, he served as the UPDF Spokesperson. Still later, he served as the Chief Political Commissar. In 2016, he was elected to serve as a Member of Parliament representing the UPDF in the 10th Parliament (2016 to 2021).He spent some time in the Presidential Protection Unit, which today is part of the Special Forces Command in the UPDF.

In February 2019, he was promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier, in a military promotions exercise that involved more than 2,000 UPDF men and women.

Felix Kulayigye is married to Justine Bagonza and together are the parents of three daughters and two sons.