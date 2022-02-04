By Everest Mukiibi

A group of civil society organisations are calling for review of the East African Community Treaty in order to put a dedicated body for settlement of political and trade related disputes among the member states.

This was in relation to the closure of Uganda-Rwanda border in February 2019 as political tensions between the two countries spiraled, disturbing two way trade.

On Monday 31 January, 2022 Rwanda re-opened a border crossing with Uganda following General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s visit to Rwandan President Paul Kagame in an effort to restore relation ties.

The government of Kigali was accusing Uganda of supporting its enemies, torturing and deportations of Rwandan nationals and in turn the government in Kampala accused Rwanda of conducting illegal espionage in Uganda.

Addressing the media in a joint press briefing at The Eastern African Sub-Region Support Initiative for the Advancement of Women (EASSI) head offices in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb, the Executive Director EASI, Sheila Kawamara wondered why East African community has failed to put the member states to order whenever they have disputes.

At the same meeting the Executive Director Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI) Jane Nalunga called on the two governments to compensate traders who lost business during the period of three years the border has been closed.