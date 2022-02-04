The minister for Micro Finance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has directed the Ibanda District Commercial Officer to supervise and monitor Emyooga SACCOs and make a report on defaulters whom he said will be arrested such that the money can be refunded.

Kasolo gave these remarks while meeting Emyooga SACCO managers and district leaders at lgorora Town council market on his visit to the district on the project performance and success that started on Wednesday with lbanda municipality.

He also challenged the beneficiaries to have a saving culture if they to benefit from the project and promised to add more Shs20 million to every Emyooga SACCO every year if the good performance is displayed.

The function was also graced by Dr.Ninkusiima Johnpaul ,the Ibanda South MP who thanked the SACCO leaders for the efforts towards the development of the SACCOs and also promised to task the government to increase the funding.

Jane Bainomugisha,the Ibanda District woman MP called for the transparency amongst SACCO leaders.

Happy Hebert Mayanja the lbanda district Chairperson thanked the RDC and the lbanda district commercial office team for the sensitisation of the Emyooga groups and SACCOs.

lbanda district was given Shs1.5 billion that was distributed to 54 Emyooga SACCOs.