Below is the FULL STATEMENT

Victoria University community members,

Have today announced Prof. Augustine Osamor Ifelebuegu.

He has joined Victoria University as our new Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs (DVCAA) effective today February 1, 2022.

During this period of significant higher education sector uncertainty as unleashed to us by among others Covid-19 Pandemic.

Augustine brings a bold new vision and vigour to Victoria University and we are delighted that he has agreed to make a long-term commitment to the transformation process outlined in our strategic plan.

Prof. Augustine Ifelebuegu is a modern-day enterprising education leader who continues a tradition of outstanding leadership that focuses every day on embracing society’s transformation and demonstrating Victoria University’s relevance in educating first-class professionals and in connecting with communities and industries through our university’s unique Experiential Learning Education model.

Prof. Augustine Ifelebuegu’s prolific experience, richly exhibits his unrivalled determination to challenge the status quo and forge new relationships and his impeccable leadership quality is highly respected and admired by all universities he has served and the wider community in UK and beyond. Prof. Augustine joins a university that is ready for new challenges and Victoria University is delighted to have him on board to further the journey of making good and great for our students and our partners.

Victoria University is an exciting example of how a modern and enterprising university should be – how it should be forever young in spirit – and am sure Prof. Augustine will gladly look forward to the coming years and concede that he made the most marvelous and fulfilling decision to join Victoria University.

Prof. Augustine Osamor Ifelebuegu is a thorough breed academic and a Senior Fellow of the UK Higher Education Academy. He is a highly innovative, exceptionally talented and extremely versatile professional with over 24 years of post-graduation experience that spans the petroleum industry.

He pioneered and led the development of Coventry University suites of energy programmes which grew to become a School of Energy, Construction and Environment in the Faculty of Engineering.

He has many years of experience in international collaborations. He served as a Link Tutor to Ghana Technology University and a Visiting Professor to Kadir Has University Turkey, Saveetha University India, Cranfield University UK, University of Leeds UK, etc. He has severed as an external examiner for several UK Universities including, Newcastle University, Heriot-Watt University, DMU Leicester, Robert Gordon University, and the University of Plymouth.

Before joining Coventry University, he was a Process Design Engineer at Severn Trent Water where he was involved in several multimillion Pounds projects.

He also worked for Fugro Consultants as a QHSE Consultant. He consulted for various multinational companies operating in the upstream and downstream Oil and Gas sector in West Africa, UK, and the Middle East. He was involved in several projects for Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, Shell Petroleum, Shell Nigerian Gas, ExxonMobil, Addax Petroleum, ChevronTexaco, Total, Eni, Schlumberger, Oildata Wireline, Air Liquide, ConocoPhillips, etc. Augustine has consulted for several Governments and parastatals in Nigeria, Uganda, South Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Liberia, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Brazil.

His teaching and research are in the areas of sustainable energy, environment, water, safety, and project management.

Please join me in welcoming Prof. Augustine Ifelebuegu to the Victoria University community. I look forward to all of you getting to know him, please feel free to walk-in to his office and say hi and welcome him to the Pearl of Africa.

Best regards,

Lawrence Muganga, PhD

Vice Chancellor,

Victoria University