In a move which has shocked the transport sector and beyond, it has emerged that Kampala Capital City Authority has handed exclusive rights to a private bus company, Metu Zhongtong, to operate as a monopoly.

An agreement seen by Watchdog Uganda, KCCA executive director, Dorothy Kisaka has granted Metu Zhongtong exclusive rights to operate all public transport routes in Kampala city.

The Attorney General Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, confirmed having consented to the agreement, but explained that the exclusive rights are to the stated routes, not all routes.

“In as far as the routes stated in the agreement, they shall operate on those in Kampala,” said, Mr Kiryowa, when reached out on telephone. He said Metu don’t have rights on routes crisscrossing for example, from Mukono to Wakiso or Entebbe to Kyengera.

The revelation of exclusivity has shocked not only transporters, but also government officials who were working back and forth in the past years on streaming the mass transit transport services in the Metropolitan area.

This websites understands that officials in the Ministries of Finance, Works and Transport and Local Government, as well as private companies have been building synergies to create a robust and sustainable force which shall ensure bus services don’t stop when they start running, having learned from past experiences.

Metu Zhongtong, is a little known player in the public transport sector, whoever, in its schedule to KCCA, they had pledged to deliver 250 buses in October 2021 and another 250 in February 2022. Nevertheless, Metu Zhongtong has not put any buses on the ground.

Metu Zhonhtong promoter Mr Metu Katabazi, known as associate to President Museveni, also acquired 100 acres in Kasese to set up a manufacturing plant for buses, which is yet to show any signs of starting.

It remains to be seen if President Museveni gave a green light to the Metu Zhongtong deal, since the president has given other directives on running public transport in Kampala in the past.

Kampala’s legendary congestion and unregulated public transport nightmare has been subject to discussion in and out of boardrooms.

Some of the past private initiatives such as Pioneer buses suffered stillbirths and others such as Kira and Tondeka, have not taken off.

Recently, the ministry of Finance, prioritized Kira bus initiative, granting it sh240 billion during the cash strapped Covid-19 lockdown, to ensure the firm with a plant in Jinja produces some buses. Having received all funds it required, is in advanced stages of commissioning before October this year, with a manufacturing capacity for 20 buses per day, with a first order of 1,030 buses this year. The company envisions manufacturing 30,000 units by 2030 for local and regional markets.

With Metu, given concession to manufacture, deploy and manage transport services, the Kira project is going to turn into another government white elephant project.

Seriously?

Observers could not imagine how an individual bus company without history of managing transporting services in Kampala or elsewhere could be trusted with exclusivity by KCCA officials including its Legal Director, Caleb Mugisha who is one of the signatories on the agreement between KCCA and Metu Zhongtong.

According to sources this website spoke to but preferred anonymity to speak freely about the matter, officials in the relevant ministries were not aware of the negotiations or processes between KCCA Metu Zhongtong bus co. ltd, reaching an extent of locking out players such as Pioneer buses and Awakula Ennume, who are now condemned to park their buses and go home.

The documents signed on July 19, 2021 by Ms Dorothy Kisaka and KCCA director Legal, Caleb Mugisha, with Mr Metu Katabazi, and witnessed by Emmanuel Katabazi, state that KCCA granted a 15-year concession to Metu Zhongtong to exclusively run bus services in Kampala. Routes offered to the company, however, extent to other local government who have no knowledge of the deal.

However, KCCA gave 24 months to Metu Zhongtong to manufacture up to 1,000 buses, and hit the streets.

“For and in consideration of the mutual covenants contained herein, authority hereby grants company the exclusive right and obligation to deploy 1000 buses and operate a mass transit bus service in Kampala capital city, according to Section 3.

Metu, according to the deal from KCCA, shall have a right to operate bus services transiting through the city and for buses originating from or terminating in the city.

By implication, Metu runs bus routes in Kampala city – but one wonders how one bus company can operate in Kampala, when research shows over 70% of passengers to and from Kampala, come from Wakiso, Mpigi and Mukono.