Matayo Barekye ,50, a driver attached to Kebisoni Health Center IV resident of Nyakabaare Cell, Kebisoni Town Council Rukungiri district has been arrested for misusing the government vehicle/ ambulance.

The suspect is the driver of ambulance registration number UG 3797 M.

It’s alleged that the suspect drove a female patient on Wednesday who had been operated back to her home in Ntungamo district and on his way back, he was photographed at Nyamunuka Trading Centre in Ntungamo district along Ntungamo Rukungiri highway offloading pineapples from the ambulance something that is against the ethical code of conduct.

The photos went viral on social media and information was later received that the ambulance belonged to Rukungiri district.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the driver has been arrested and a case of abuse of office against the driver has been opened.

This case has been registered at Rukungiri police under file number CRB 081/2022.