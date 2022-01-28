The top ruling brass of the National Unity Platform (NUP) political party has revealed that its going to hold a meeting, intended to find a final solution to the question of whether or not to join the Peoples Front for Transition (PFT), headed by FDC strongman Colonel (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye.

The leadership of the PFT has in the past months tirelessly undertaken efforts to unite Uganda’s opposition, which remains greatly divided on policy and strategy.

A few days ago, this political coalition wrote to NUP leadership, requesting them to put aside their disagreements with other opposition stakeholders, and work towards a common goal of ending President Yoweri Museveni’s 36 year rule.

This was in response to earlier warnings put forward by Dr. Besigye, that political divisionisms would not bring about political change, but would revitalise Museveni’s firm hold on power.

Most NUP big wigs are still deadlocked in a political stalemate, some suppprting close cordination with PFT, while others see it as a plot by the ruling NRM, to weaken the opposition in Uganda.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi while talking to the press today Friday, said the top executive committee of the party will convene and discuss the major takeaways in the document served to them by PFT.

He said that as a party, they deem it right, to work closely with other political parties, as long as what is deliberated will bring about political change in Uganda.

“As party leaders, we are going to sit down, and discuss this matter tabled before us. We will later on update you on the developments,” said Ssenyonyi.

“The most important thing is that Ugandans want change, a peaceful political transition, and this can be achieved through coordinated efforts and togetherness. It makes no sense for me to declare that NUP will achieve transition alone, without cooperating with different stakeholders in the opposition, all Ugandans need change,” he added.

It should be remmembered that while addressing the press on January 26th, 2022 Colonel (Rtd) Besigye told Ugandans that bickering and infighting amongst Uganda’s opposition will not bring about political change in Uganda.

In a press conference he organised at JEEMA offices in Mengo, Besigye said that the opposition in Uganda is characterised by hypocrisy, selfishness and greed for power, something he said is highly likely to curtail Uganda’s quest for peaceful political transition.

The People’s Front for Transition is a political coalition that unites several political parties and opposition activists, with a prime aim of causing political change in Uganda.

However on October 12th, 2021, through a statement issued at party headquarters in Kamwokya, NUP declared it would not join the newly formed pressure group by Dr. Besigye.