The territorial police at Nsangi has registered an incident of death by electrocution today, 20/01/2022 at 7am in Kasenge Trading Centre.

The three victims, all family members, have been identified as Asiimwe Babirye, 35, Annet, 24, and Jeremiah Sekalenzi, 5.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says it has since been established that the house where the deceased family was renting had no power, so they illegally tapped electricity from the neighborhood.

“This morning after Annet washed clothes, she hanged wet clothes on one of the wires that had a link to power connection. She was electrocuted. Her hands remained in contact with the live wire.She made alarm, which attracted her sister Asiimwe who came out of the house to help her. Asiimwe touched her sister with bare hands to save her and she was also electrocuted.She too made an alarm and her five-year-old child, Sekalenzi, who came to help his mother.

he too touched his mother and was electrocuted.The trio died instantly,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Thursday.

He added that the neighbours came and disconnected the wire from the power before the victims’ bodies were retrieved.

” Their bodies have been conveyed to the city mortuary Mulago for a post mortem. We convey our condolences to the relatives of the deceased.”

Owoyesigyire however, cautioned members of the general public to avoid illegal power connections.

“It is a criminal offence to illegally connect your residence to the national grid.The police is working with power distributors to arrest people that have illegal connections in the area and Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The detectives have commenced investigations with a view of arresting the person, who illegally connected the residence to power.”