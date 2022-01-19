The Minister of Public Service Muruli Mukasa has been appointed the Acting Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Mukasa has been appointed by President Yoweri Museveni, according to a letter dated 13th January 2021 to the Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja.

Mukasa will now serve in two ministerial dockets until a substantive Justice Minister is appointed.

When he released his list of new ministers in June last year, President Museveni left the Justice and Constitutional Affairs docket vacant. Prior the position was occupied by Ephraim Kamuntu.

“You Know I have not appointed substantive Minister for justice and Constitutional Affairs. Therefore by the powers given to president by article 98 (1) and 99 (1) of the constitution, I assign Muruli Mukasa to be the Acting minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs in addition to his role as minister for Public Service,” Museveni said in a letter to Nabbanja.

Wilson Muruli Mukasa has been Cabinet Minister of Public Service in the Ugandan Cabinet since 6 June 2016. He previously served as Cabinet Minister of Gender from 1 March 2015, until 6 June 2016.

He also served as Minister of Security from 27 May 2011 until 1 March 2015.