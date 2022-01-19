A police officer in Rukiga District has been arrested for having sex with a suspect in police custody.

Police constable number 54089 Muhumuza Venerato aged 56 , attached to Kashambya Police Station allegedly had sex with prisoner Caroline Kyatuhaire,who was charged of simple Robbery of money worth Shs1 million and a mobile phone. Kyatuhaire was detained in Kashambya for investigations.

Muhumuza, who was on duty, allegedly took advantage of the victim’s situation, convinced her, took her to his house before having sex with her.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the fact was immediately established by the in charge CID Ampeire Asaph who thought the suspect had escaped from lawful custody. Asaph later realized that the victim was in the house of the police officer.

“He notified CPS Rukiga and a team lead by the district CID officer responded and found both the victim and the suspect locked in the house hence, was arrested and charged accordingly,” Elly Maate told our reporter on Wednesday.

This case has been registered at Rukiga police under file number CRB 027/2022.