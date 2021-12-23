The NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong has hailed the people of Kayunga for voting Andrew Muwonge as their next LC5 chairperson.

“In the next financial year, the budget will now increase from shs40 billion to shs45 billion. This is mainly to help you, leaders of Kayunga district, to fight poverty, illiteracy, and underdevelopment and make sure you take services to your people,” Todwong said.

The NRM Secretary-General was speaking during the swearing ceremony for Andrew Muwonge as the new Kayunga LC5 chairperson on Wednesday.

He emphasized that by voting for NRM’s Muwonge, the people of Kayunga made the right choice.

In his speech after taking oath, Muwonge who has been a youth leader pledged to serve the people of Kayunga without discrimination.

“I have come to unite and serve the people of Kayunga and I want to assure the councillors that we have not merely got a change in the district leadership, but we shall experience a change in service delivery,” Muwonge said.

He appointed Ruth Kazi Zalwango, the LC5 female councillor Kayonza sub-county as his deputy who will also double as the secretary for production whereas the Kangulimira sub-county councillor, Fahad Kamanda was appointed secretary of education, Moses Oyoyo from Nazigo town council as the secretary for finance and administration and Lydia Nakate, the Bbaale female councillor, as the secretary for health.

Having got 31830 votes, Muwonge beat National Unity Platform’s Harriet Nakweede who got 31380 votes to win the Kayunga LC5 seat.

The function was also attended by the NRM director for mobilisation hon Rosemary Sseninde and Hon Emmanuel Dombo, the director for communication.