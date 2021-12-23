The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has canceled the online aptitude assessment for candidates who applied for various officer jobs that were advertised in April, 2021.

According to the tax body management, on 12th and 26th April, 2021, they advertised jobs to fill the various officer positions and upon expression of interest, candidates whose qualifications matched the roles were shortlisted in September, 2021.

“As part of the recruitment process, candidates are required to do an online assessment whose results determine participation in the next steps of the hiring process. To ensure fairness and neutrality in the recruitment process, URA commissioned Test Gorilla, an independent service provider, to organize the online assessment. This was aimed at giving all candidates an equal opportunity throughout the assessment process,” URA management said in a public statement issued on Wednesday 22nd December, 2021.

The online aptitude assessments were scheduled for 21st and 22nd December, 2021 for all shortlisted candidates. However, due to unexpected technical anomalies, candidates were unable to do the assessments.

“Test Gorilla has assured URA that they are working around the clock to rectify the system anomaly and ensure that candidates can sit for the assessments as soon as possible. New assessment dates will be communicated as soon as the system technicalities are resolved,”URA noted.

” URA is committed to ensuring a transparent and fair recruitment process where there’s equal opportunity for every candidate. We regret any inconveniences caused and urge the affected candidates to keep calm and prepare for when the assessments will be due. We appeal to all candidates to regularly check their email addresses for this information.”