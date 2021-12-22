The Entebbe Chief Magistrates Court has charged Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and his new wife Susan Makula Nantaba over illegal marriage.

Her Worship Stella Okwang Pacular on 20th December, 2021 charged Bugingo and Makula with three counts under the Marriage Act and summoned the couple for plea taking on 21st January,2022.

On 7th December this year, the House of Prayer Ministries lead preacher was introduced by Makula in a customary marriage ceremony that was held in Katabi, Entebbe Municipality.

Just a day after their Kwanjula, controversial city lawyer Male Mabirizi dragged Bugingo and Makula to court for breaching customary marriage norms of Uganda.

In a lawsuit filed by Mabirizi, he said that the couple violated the Customary Marriage Law which prohibits married people from remarrying before divorce.

In 2019, Bugingo officially proposed to Susan.

The pastor made the bold move during his Annual Independence prayer night at Namboole Stadium.

Earlier on, the Bugingo who is the lead preacher at House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) had told his followers that he had to marry Susan whether Ugandans like it or not as he scoffed at those who thought that he would reconcile with his embattled wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo saying it was high time they stopped dreaming.

Susan is an employee at Salt Radio and TV and the couple started dating way back in 2016.

In May 2019, Bugingo and Teddy’s love story turned sour when the former publicly exposed the latter whom he accused of wanting to kill him.

He also accused her of conspiring to steal his Church land citing them as some of the reasons why he can no longer stay with her thus demanding for divorce.

Teddy denied the allegations and opposed the divorce petition stating church marriage is meant to last for forever and that her husband had no valid issues as to why he was divorcing her.