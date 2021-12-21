The National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders will today Tuesday be discussing the outcome of Kayunga LC5 by-election where their flagbearer was defeated by her NRM counterpart.

The leaders who include the party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, party Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, party Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro and Fred Nyanzi Sentamu will be appearing on NBS, NTV, Baba TV and BBS TV respectively to discuss about the Kayunga LC5 by-election aftermath.

Posting on his Official Facebook page on Monday, Rubongoya said as leaders, they will use the political TV shows to also pass on the revolutionary message to Ugandans.

On Friday, NRM’s candidate Andrew Muwonge was declared winner of the LC5 by-election amid accusations of voters bribery and rigging.

Muwonge who garnered 31,830 votes defeated his closest competitor also NUP’s flagbearer Harriet Nakwedde who got 31,380.

After the declaration of results, the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine expressed his discontent by accusing President Yoweri Museveni of robbing the victory of Kayunga people.

“In broad day light, Museveni robs the victory of the people, and declares his candidate in Kayunga!” the former presidential candidate stated.

Earlier on, Bobi Wine had complained about the massive fraud at the Kayunga Tally Centre.

“Kayunga: Our agents are reporting massive fraud at the Tally Centre. From our independent tally of 335 out of 338 duly signed original DR Forms, we are leading with a difference of 15,000 votes. Now, they are adding their candidate hundreds of votes at several polling stations! Some of our agents who have tried to protest have been pushed out of the Tally Centre. Even then, we are leading by far. Be woke,” he said.

The Kayunga LC 5 seat fell vacant following the death of Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo, whose lifeless body was found dangling on a tree a month after occupying the office.

Addressing journalists on Monday, NUP’s mouthpiece Ssenyonyi said their candidate was going to court for redress.

“Even some NRM members are saying they didn’t win in Kayunga. This is no longer a NUP matter. It is an issue in our country. What are you telling Ugandans? That voting doesn’t matter anymore? Byabakama and his thugs have refused to give us tally sheets because they know what they did was foolish. We are not going to request. We are demanding for them.”

He added, “Our candidate decided to go to court with all the DR Forms for the court to count, maybe they have a better calculator. The same way we have put the regime to test and exposed them, we want to put the courts to test.”