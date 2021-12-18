Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said the Electoral Commission Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama deserves a Janzi Award for the skills he demonstrated in manipulating the Kayunga By-election results.

Literally, the Janzi awards are envisioned as an inclusive experience where outstanding achievements, innovations and diversity in Uganda’s Cultural, Creative and Performing Arts forms were recognized and celebrated.

And to Lukwago, a manipulation category should be added to the awards so that Justice Byabakama is appreciated.

“I’m sorry for this expression, but I think Justice Byabakama deserves a JANZI award for the skills demonstrated in manipulating the software and callously returning a computer generated LC 5 chairman for Kayunga,” the Lord Mayor posted on his official Facebook page on Friday.

On Thursday, NRM’s candidate Andrew Muwonge was declared winner of the Kayunga LC5 by-election amid accusations of voters bribery and rigging.

Muwonge who garnered 31,830 votes defeated his closest competitor also National Unity Platform’s flagbearer Harriet Nakwedde who got 31,380.

After the declaration of results, the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine expressed his discontent by accusing President Yoweri Museveni of robbing the victory of Kayunga people.

“In broad day light, Museveni robs the victory of the people, and declares his candidate in Kayunga!” the former presidential candidate stated.

Earlier on, Bobi Wine had complained about the massive fraud at the Kayunga Tally Centre.

“Kayunga: Our agents are reporting massive fraud at the Tally Centre. From our independent tally of 335 out of 338 duly signed original DR Forms, we are leading with a difference of 15,000 votes. Now, they are adding their candidate hundreds of votes at several polling stations! Some of our agents who have tried to protest have been pushed out of the Tally Centre. Even then, we are leading by far. Be woke,” he said.

The Kayunga LC 5 seat fell vacant following the death of Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo, whose lifeless body was found dangling on a tree a month after occupying the office.