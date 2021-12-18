The Minister of Internal Affairs General Kahinda Otafiire has asked security agencies and Ugandans to respect each other if they are to coexist in Uganda peacefully.

Speaking to CBS FM radio station in Friday, Gen Otafiire have always misfired by torturing and violating rights of citizens in the name of enforcing law and order, which is wrong.

“Democracy has a limit, its like taking sugar, it’s good but if you take too much of it will affect you.All of us need to respect each other and we need to abide by the rules,” the Minister said.

On the issue of intern doctors who were brutally arrested by Police as they were marching to parliament to hand over their petition to the speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, Gen Otafiire said security officers must know that in Uganda’s constitution, citizens have the right to demonstrate as a way of expressing their grievances, therefore he warned that security operatives must respect the right of the Ugandans to demonstrate.

“We people who have power must use it with respect and we must not misuse it against the ordinary people. This is the time to leave people to exercise their rights as long as they are not destroying their colleagues’ properties.”