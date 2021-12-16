President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today addressed his Advisors attending a retreat at the National Leadership Institute(NALI) at Kyankwanzi.

The retreat has been the first if it’s kind, bringing the group together to interact, learn, and share a moment with the appointing Authority since he became President in 1986.

Hajji Yunusu Kakande, the Secretary to the Presidency highlighted the importance of the role played by Presidential Advisors, revealing that the first of a kind were appointed in the early days of the NRM Government to help the Head of State solve the pressing post-war economic crisis at the time.

President Museveni, in his speech, was full of praise for his ” Fisherwoman” Minister Milly Babirye Babalanda whose positive energy he said had already started paying dividends, just a few months into the role as Minister for the Presidency.

He excitedly recited his journey with the Minister, revealing he saw her capability while she was still in Busoga, and immediately noted she could do wonders if brought to serve in government.

” I am so happy with Babalanda. The force in her. I love the fighting spirit of the Basoga women,”said a smiling Museveni amid cheers from his audience.

“I got her while fighting in Busoga, and said, let me take her to Kampala so she can fight from there,” he added.

Using the biblical example of Jesus, Museveni clearly explained his decision to appoint Babalanda into Cabinet.He said that just like Jesus, who never went for classes while choosing the twelve disciples, he too went for ‘fishermen and fisherwomen like Babalanda, and its so for showing he was right.

In her speech delivered before the President’s, the Minister applauded the spirit of the advisors in their commitment to serve their Principal, and tipped them on uping the game by being more active in their specific areas of appointment by researching and reading a lot so they can be in position to offer wise, and viable counsel to the president.

She reafirmed her office’s commitment to improving the welfare of the group, revealing that plans with stakeholders in the Ministries of finance, and Public Service are under way concerning the same.

Babalanda also promised to set up a desk in her office to coordinate the Presidential Advisors’ business.

The retreat, which closes tomorrow was organized by the Presidency to help reinvigorate the group which many had for long viewed as dormant.