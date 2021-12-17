Kampala, Uganda: The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) on Thursday, 16th December hosted its members and invited guests to a professional development PRAUNite – an annual event where Uganda’s Public Relations practitioners meet to have fun and discuss their trade, as they forge a way forward.

This years’ event was hosted at the NBS Conference Centre – Naguru, and graced by the Association’s Patron, Hon. Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT & National Guidance, as Chief Guest, Mr. Kin Kariisa CEO Next Media, Mr. John Kakande- former New Vision Senior Editor and Mr. Pepe Minambo- Motivational speaker, writer and author.

At the event, Hon. Baryomunsi applauded the current PRAU Governing Council for the marvelous work they are doing, and he pledged support from the Ministry.

In his speech; the Minister said, “Now, we are proud of PRAU because you are one of the associations that have survived over time, and I would like to thank the current leadership for keeping the institution high in the sky. And as the Ministry that parents you, we shall always give you the necessary support.”

At this year’s PRAUNite, the Association recognized Mr. John Kakande, retired news editor at the New Vision, for his unmatched humility, courage and commitment to supporting Public Relations Practitioners and the PR fraternity in Uganda by passing their stories into publication.

Mr. Kakande said, “Thank you for the recognition, it has shown me that you really appreciated the work I did at New Vision.”

“I am grateful to the Lord who enabled me to serve the community and country at large,” he said.

The legend add, “When I was invited by the President of the association, I decided to attend; but I can’t believe that I was called to be recognised. I am so surprised and happy!”

In his remarks, legend Kakande asked the Government to engage media practitioners, and see how they can be helpful in the development of the country.

Mr John Kakande (JK) who scooped an award during yesterday’s #PRAUNite retired as news editor at the New Vision after diligently serving Vision Group for 27 years, uninterrupted.

During his time as New Vision Editor, Mr Kakande exhibited unquestionable levels of ethical and professional Journalism practices and skills.

Legend JK or Couch, as was commonly referred to at the New Vision, exhibited high levels of integrity, resilience, courage and exemplary leadership.

He also worked with humility, commitment and wisdom to support numerous Public Relations Practitioners in the country and abroad by passing their stories into publication.

Based on these credentials, PRAU decided to appreciate and recognise his diligent support to the PR fraternity in Uganda.

Commenting on #PRAUNite Stephen Mwanga, PRAU President thanked the Patron for his commitment towards PRAU activities. He said PRAU is blessed to have him as their Patron.

The Association President appealed to PRAU members to regard always the Association as a product of teamwork.

He said: “Fellow PRAUians, this Association was formed 45 years ago. It has been able to live on till now because of teamwork; PRAU is a product of teamwork. My appeal to you is: let us consolidate more on this teamwork in the coming year(s).”

Commenting on the event, the Association President said: “This event is an important event in PRAU’s calendar year. It is an opportunity for us to reflect on the year and on our field, share ideas, and discuss our profession in an informal setting. Given the current challenges we face due to the pandemic learning and hearing from one another is crucial. We thank all of you for making time for this event. As you are aware, together we pride ourselves in establishing a successful PR trade.”

The President delivered the Association’s special and meek thanks to Royal Way Media for offering PRAU office space for now close to five years. “Fellow PRAUians, we are indebted to Mr David Ssempala, the CEO of Royal Way Media and the entire Royal Way Media; they have housed PRAU for now close to five years,” he said.

He also thanked NBS, Parliament of Uganda, Uganda Revenue Authority, Umeme Uganda Ltd, Uganda Breweries Ltd and Crown Beverages for sponsoring this year’s PRAUNite. “We are thankful to our sponsors – NBS, Parliament of Uganda, Umeme, URA, UBL and Crown Beverages for sponsoring this event. Thank you and may God Bless you,” he said.