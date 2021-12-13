The Youth Chairperson for Nyamweru Subcounty in Rubanda District Elias Tugume has died in a motor accident.

Tugume,28 has been in office for at least 11 months.

The deceased was riding his motorcycle registration number UEY 564 B before he reportedly knocked a metallic road sign post in Murambo village,in Bubare subcounty Rubanda District and he died on spot.

The deceased has been a resident of Kigongi village Nyamweru Subcounty.

“It occurred on 12/12/2021 at about 22:00 hours at Murambo village Bubare Town council Along Kabale Kisoro highway in Rubanda District. Police visited the scene, took the body to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for postmortem, ” Elly Maate the Kigezi regional police spokesperson said on Monday.

This case has been registered at Rubanda police under file number TAR 37/2021.