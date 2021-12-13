Following the humiliation the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya received from President Yoweri Museveni last week, Butambala County Member of Parliament Muwanga Kivumbi has advised her to resign before she suffers more embarrassment from her boss.

While speaking at Kololo Independence Grounds during the International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9th, IGG Kamya said the mercenaries recruited to fight corruption do not care if they win or lose the war because they will still earn their huge salaries and benefits anyway.

“None of us in this tent would die because there is no medicine in Mulago hospital because we have medical insurance and can even fly out for Medicare…we may fail to prove to the court that you’re corrupt but through the lifestyle audit we will prove that you took the money,” Kamya said.

She added that it was now time for public officials who live a lifestyle that does not commensurate with their salaries and earnings to explain the source of their wealth.

“People in villages do not own the corruption loss, if they own and personalize the cost and pain of corruption then they will all come up against the corrupt.”

However, President Museveni cautioned her that Uganda is ‘still lucky’ because the thieves who steal government money are still investing it in the country through building 5-star hotels.

“With the lifestyle audit, the thieves will now start taking the money abroad and there will be no evidence which will be a loss for everyone.”

President Museveni’s reply to IGG Kamya’s proposals generated a high level of public debate whether President Museveni really want Kamya to fight corruption or he just appointed her to fill the vacant place that had taken some months empty.

Speaking to CBS FM radio station on Monday, Kivumbi who also serves as the Chairperson of Buganda parliamentary caucus asked Kamya to open her eyes critically and be carefully while dealing with the corrupt because Mr Museveni is against her new style of work.

He added that President Museveni’s speech should bs an eye-opener to Kamya to realize that those in the government are the most corrupt with protection from the above.

“The only advice I would give to my sister Kamya is to resign from that office because the president has already showed her that she cannot win the war against corruption. Museveni knows very well who is behind this big group of thieves,”Kivumbi noted.