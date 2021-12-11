Police in Kayunga has intercepted an Ambulance reg No UBA 564P and arrested four passengers who were aboard.

Sezibwa Region Police Spokesperson Hellen Butoto says the arrests were effected after police receiving information that the said vehicle,was moving at a break neck speed from Kampala to Kayunga with no patients.

“Efforts to have it stopped at various checkpoints were futile as the driver adamantly refused to stop,and/or adhere to traffic calls. We intercepted the Ambulance at Ntenjeru trading centre, along Kayunga-Bbaale road in Kayunga Town Council. The driver fled from the scene, after he was found transporting passengers,”Butoto said in a statement on Saturday.

Butoto added that the four suspects are currently detained at Central Police Station (CPS) Kayunga, pending other investigations.

” They have been charged with various offenses including mis-use of a vehicle.”