The Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja has urged the people of Kayunga not to let the NRM down in the forthcoming LC5 by-election and asked that they should vote for Andrew Muwonge.

“Don’t look at this by-election as one between Muwonge and other candidates. It is rather between the NRM and other parties. Even if Muwonge is not your relative, the party brings us together as brothers and sisters just like religion. It, therefore, makes no sense to vote for another person other than your brother Muwonge,” Nabbanja said.

“The opposition candidates don’t wish you good since they want the NRM which, is the government in power, to collapse. Put anger aside and liberate yourself by voting for the NRM.”

The Prime Minister made the remarks on Friday as she entered the second day while canvassing votes for NRM’s Andrew Muwonge in the Kayunga LC5 race.

Receiving a hero’s welcome wherever she went, Nabbanja addressed scientific meetings at Kityatya Primary School in Kitimbwa sub-county, Busaana town council headquarters and at Kayunga taxi park in Kayunga town council where she rallied the locals to vote for the NRM candidate in next week’s by-election.

“The President on top is from NRM, the Prime Minister is from NRM, your MP Hon Amos Lugoloobi is also from NRM. Why would you now vote for an Opposition LC5 chairman? Leave aside the fights you have and vote for the NRM candidate,” she said.

“No one should decide for you who to vote. Don’t get involved in anyone’s wars. We have all learned from the job. How then can you say Muwonge can’t be the district LC5 chairman? Don’t make that mistake not to vote for Muwonge.”

The NRM Vice-chairperson for the Central region, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi urged voters to stick to NRM’s Andrew Muwonge whom he described as being reliable.

“Muwonge stood the first time and lost but when an opportunity for the by-election came, he stood again. He knows what he wants, unlike others who are just gambling. Others stood in other positions and lost and are coming for the LC5 chairperson seat as a last resort. Vote for Muwonge who is reliable and steady,” Kiwanda said.

The NRM director for Mobilisation, Rosemary Sseninde reminded the locals that it is the NRM government in power and that it is only wise that they vote for a person who will easily link them to the president and ensure they get all the services they need.

“I ask you to vote for the right person to lead this district. The right person is Andrew Muwonge. Vote for someone who will work with the current government to link Kayunga to better health services, schools and roads among others. That is none other than Muwonge,” Sseninde said.

“The people of Kayunga said they wanted a youth as their leader and here is Muwonge. Ignore those who first stood for other positions and after losing they now want to stand as the LC5 chairpersons. Stick to your own son Muwonge.”

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja took time off her schedule to launch a rural electrification project that will see electricity extended to 31 villages in Ntenjeru North Constituency.

She also officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a multipurpose block at St. Peters Kibuzi Secondary School by Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) as part of their corporate social responsibility activities benefiting communities near the Isimba hydropower project.

The meetings were also attended by Emmanuel Dombo, the party director for communication, Lydia Wanyoto, the head of the NRM women league and Ntenjeru North MP Amos Lugoloobi who also doubles as the State Minister for Finance.