Deputy Presidential Press Secretary(DPPS) Faruk Kirunda has scorned those making a fuss about President Yoweri Museveni’s school donation to Tanzania, advising them to first study the historical contribution of the southern neighbors to Uganda before commenting.

On his state visit to Tanzania regarding the East African Crude Oil Pipeline project a few days ago, Museveni used the occasion to launch Museveni Pre & Primary School in Chato, a project that was funded by the State House of Uganda.

The school donation which is worth Shs5.6 billion has since attracted mixed reactions from Ugandans.

Kirunda, however, has thrown more light on the incident, explaining that the school was put in remembrance of “our neighbor’s innumerable contribution in the liberation of Uganda from the bad leadership of the past”.

He further added that the donation was a symbol of lasting brotherhood which, according to him is worth more than just the cost of the school in intrinsic value.

“The school opened by President Kaguta Museveni in Chato, Tanzania is in remembrance of Tanzania’s invaluable contribution to the liberation of Uganda. It’s a symbol/ token of lasting motherhood worth more than its cost,” Kirunda explained.

He further explained that the idea to donate the school to Tanzania came at the request of former Presidents Benjamin Mkapa and John Pombe Magufuli long before COVID-19.

That due to the President’s schedule which is usually very congested, the recent visit to the country was decided as the opportune moment to use for the commissioning and handing over the new school for use.