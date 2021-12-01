President Salva Kiir of the Tepublic of South Sudan has shockingly revealed that soldiers of the National Army set for the pass out in the coming days will hold sticks and not guns.

The 2018 peace deal between the government and rebel outfit SPLM- IO led by Dr.Riek Machar resolved on the formation of a joint force of 83000 soldiers.

Part of this number is set to be passed out after nearly a year of intensive training.

Reik Machar and Salva Kiir have since repaired relations, with the former currently serving as First Vice President in the crisis that hit world’s newest state.

Kiir has said that due to the Western-imposed an arms embargo on his country, the government is unable to equip the new fighters with guns due to shortage. As such, sticks will be improvised for the event.

The Head of State also protested the US’ continued arms ban on South Sudan, arguing that efforts to dissuade them has not paid off. This, he said demonstrates failure on the side of the US to recognise the efforts in the pacification of the country so far achieved.

“We have repeatedly informed the UN system about the negative impact of the arms embargo… all we have received in return are conditions that do not recognise progress achieved so far. We have no option other than to graduate these forces with sticks,” said President Salva Kiir at a governors’ forum in Juba on Tuesday.