President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has issued strict instructions to the Resident District/City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) and District Health Officers (DHOs) regarding the fight against COVID-19.

The Head of State issued the new instructions during a Cabinet meeting at State House on Monday evening.

Under the new directives, all RDCs/ RCCs and DHOs have been ordered to conduct routine mobilization and sensitization programs on radio and TV every Wednesday and Sunday.

The officials have specifically been directed to appear at 8 am after the news every Wednesday and 8 pm every Sunday to mobilize the public to scale up vaccination numbers.

We have also learned that the President instructed the Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda to ensure an immediate and strict implementation of the directive.

Speaking to Minister Babalanda this evening, she confirmed the news and promised to effectively foresee the implementation of the presidential directives.

” Its true, the President issued the instructions and I have been asked to oversee their implementation. They come into force immediately,” she confirmed.

Although vaccination has been identified as a key factor in the fight against the pandemic, misinformation and resistance from the masses have been a big challenge.

During the most recent Presidential address, President Museveni dismissed the narrative that people had shunned the mass vaccination against the scourge, rather stating that it’s been due to insufficient sensitization and mobilization.

Museveni then asked RDCs, DHOs, Chief Administrative Officers to scale up their efforts in demystifying public fears over the suitability of the jabs to human health.