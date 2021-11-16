Uganda’s Attorney General Mr. Kiryowa Kiwanuka has castigated Uganda police for disregarding and disrespecting court oders, which he said has left many people unjustly stuck in various court cases.

He said the Judiciary has passed judgements on several counts, which have continuously been disregarded by police, and in most cases, court bailiffs are not given enough security by the police.

He cited an example of various judgements made by Judicial structures on land matters and accused police of not providing suitable security to court bailifs, something he said undermines the rule of law.

This inspired police leadership across the country to institute new instructions to its commanders, to make it possible for court bailiffs to be provided with enough security, when carrying out their operations.

Responding to the Attorney General’s concerns, Uganda police spokesman Mr. Fred Enanga told journalists at the Police headquarters in Naguru on Monday afternoon that they will adopt a new swift approach to court directives, depending on their nature and outlook.

“We will start following court orders with promptness. There is a complaint that was fowarded to us by various court bailiffs, that when court orders are forwarded to police, they take considerably long without being effected,” clarified Mr. Enanga, while addressing journalists.

He made it clear that the reason for the delay in enforcement of some orders was due to the fact that some offices were not working, during the Covid-19 inspired lockdown.

“……….the fact that at a certian moment during the lockdown, the inter ministerial committe, land offices were non operational, those orders couldn’t be effected during the lockdown,” he added.

Police also warned local film actors, actresses and producers, to refrain from practices banned and prohibited by the Uganda Communications Commission, which are regarded to be in contravention of minimum broadcasting standards in Uganda.

It comes at a time when a certain film actress in Uganda appeared in a simulation video, in which she burried a young child alive, something the police said has a negative impact on the young ones in society.

He said police will work with the UCC to investigate and scruitnize films that do not meet Ugandan communications standards, such that those considered to be containing harmful material are phased out.