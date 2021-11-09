At least two Kabale National Teachers’ College (NTC) guild leaders have been arrested for injuring sgt. Bwambale, a security personnel attached to Kabale Central Police station during a strike over funds meant to facilitate school practice.

The arrested include: Agaba Barnabas and Mumbere Godfrey who are currently detained at Kabale central police station for injuring sgt. Bwambale on Sunday night while striking.

It’s alleged that in November 2019, each student paid Ugx 120,000 to facilitate school practice. The students who happened to talk to our reporter said that Enable – The Belgian Development Agency, a non-government organization that aims at improving the quality of education and healthcare in Uganda also contributed Ugx 80,000 to each student to help in facilitating teaching practice.

So far NTC Kabale has more than 1000 students.

However, when the students reported back for studies on November 1 following the President order to reopen higher institutions of learning, each one of them was demanded to pay Ugx 200, 000 to enable them to prepare for teaching practice.

The students say that they were shocked to be told by the administration that there is no money since they are doing peer teaching (a method of teaching, where a student instructs another student). The situation went out of hand on Sunday night at around 9PM when they refused to eat supper and turned rowdy against the administration.

This forced anti-riot police attached to Kabale Central Police Station to intervene. Police officers however received a cold welcome from students who started pelting stones at them. Officers fired tear gas and live bullets in the air to chase them away. In the process, one of the students only identified as Farouk was injured and rushed to Rugarama hospital where he is currently admitted. On Monday, students continued with the strike and rejected breakfast.

Walter Birungi and Timothy Arineitwe Kaboyo, one of the concerned students say that they are perturbed after Benjamin Turyahikayo, the NTC Principal revealed to them that there is no money because it was channelled to pay electricity, water bills, purchasing stationery, and Maintenance of the college compound. They say that as students, what they want is their money, nothing else.

Students accuse Turyahikayo of being corrupt and unfair by threatening to give retakes to every student who demands the money.

While addressing students, Godfrey Nyakahuma the Kabale District Resident Commissioner said that after hearing of the riot on Sunday night, it’s when anti-riot police intervened to protect government property.

RDC Nyakahuma revealed that during a security meeting with staff, governing board and students guild leaders, they resolved that the problem is minor and it’s affecting all the five national teachers’ colleges in the country asking them to calm down and prepare for the forthcoming exams other than being in useless riots.

Anent Mugisha, the deputy commissioner post-primary, primary and secondary teachers’ college revealed that none of the five National Teachers’ Colleges has received the money being demanded. She said that none of the students will get marks for moderation, asking them to settle and get prepared to be supervised by officials from Kyambogo University and complete their studies instead of striking.

However, Benjamin Turyahikayo the NTC Principal appealed to students to keep and maintain the discipline of Kabale National Teachers’ College, professional maturity, trust one another and resolve the matter amicably rather than rioting.