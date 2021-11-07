A 25-year old Rwandan woman on Saturday narrowly survived from being lynched by angry mob who accused her of infecting about 30 young boys with HIV/AIDS.

The suspect identified as Nyirantezimana Dinna is a resident of Rusia Kisoro hill village in Kisoro municipality.

Nyirantezimana, a famous commercial sex worker ran out of luck as angry residents armed with sticks and stones ascended to her with intention of lynching her for allegedly infecting 30 minors with the deadly virus.

One mother from Kisoro hill who preferred anonymity told journalists that her 15-year-old son developed HIV/AIDs signs and symptoms and when she took him to hospital for blood testing, the results turned positive. The boy told her mother that he has been sleeping with the suspect Nyirantezimana for a long time.

On interrogating her about the accusation, Nyirantezimana acknowledged to have infected the minor with HIV/AIDS and she listed other boys she has infected with the disease. Angry residents couldn’t wait for her to finish as they started hitting her using sticks and stones before Kisoro police came and rescued her. She is currently detained at Kisoro police station.

Kisoro hill LC one chairperson Sam Munezero confirmed the incident and said that the suspect has been boasting that she will continue to infect others with HIV/AIDs because she got the virus from Uganda.

Angry residents tasked authorities in Kisoro to deport all Rwandan commercial sexual workers operating in the district saying they are tarnishing the image of Kisoro.

One concerned resident was heard saying that commercial sex workers are using learners who are currently strolling in town due to closure of schools as a result of covid-19 pandemic. He asked leaders to take action against the commercial sex workers more especial those from Rwanda so as to save young children from being infected with the HIV/AIDS.

This comes barely a week when another Rwandan lady was filmed having sex by the roadside in Kisoro municipality. The video clip went viral on social media platforms and some people elsewhere kept questioning the growing immorality in a once known Kisoro district with descent people.