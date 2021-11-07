Singer Rema Namakula and her husband Dr Hamza Ssebunya have welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

Rema gave birth on Sunday morning.

The mother of one kept her pregnancy private until on Sunday 7th November, 2021 when she shared on social media silhouette photos of herself, hubby, and the baby bump.

“07.11.2021. Ma sha Allah. Dynamic wedding photography,” the singer captioned.

Just months after dumping fellow singer Eddy Kenzo, Rema introduced Ssebunya to her parents in Nabbingo on November 14, 2019 in a glamorous ceremony.

Following the traditional marriage ceremony, Rema revealed that Ssebunya was the greatest thing to ever happen in her life.

“For the first time I have found someone I hate leaving, I have found someone that I can’t get enough of, I have found someone that accepts me for who i am and doesn’t tell me I need to change, I think I have found someone who I can fall madly in love with,” Rema noted.

The singer further expressed that she was currently happy in her relationship and so grateful for what her husband had done for her.

“Happiness isn’t about getting what you want all the time, it’s about loving what you have and being grateful for it. My husband Sebunya Hamza, I’m really grateful.”