A Joint Counter Terror task team has shot dead a suspected terrorist near Naguru Remand Home in Kampala.

The deceased, has been identified as, Matovu Adam alias Manihajji aged 36, and a resident of Ttula zone, Kawempe 1 ward, Kawempe Division.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, Matovu first jumped off a patrol vehicle and tried to escape, while being escorted to Special Investigations Division (SID) Kireka.

“The officers responded immediately and fired warning shots while commanding him to stop but all in vain, which prompted them to shoot and main. Unfortunately, the suspect succumbed to the bullet wounds at the scene around Naguru remand home,” Enanga revealed on Friday.

He added that by the time of the incident, the officers were returning from a very successful cordon and search operation in Kawempe Division, where they recovered an AK 47 gun, (without a serial number) but with 14 rounds, a bag containing a suicide belt with suspected explosives, and an assortment bomb making materials. The suspected explosive was neutralized at the site, on safety grounds.

“The public should know that encounters with terrorism suspects is usually violent and full of uncertainty. The officers kept telling him to stop, but he did not adhere to their command. As we review, the shooting incident, we urge all suspects to always follow our due processes, to avoid such tragic incidents.”