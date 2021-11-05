Presidential Assistant on Media and Communication, Faruk Kirunda, has been appointed new Deputy Press Secretary to the President.

He replaces promoted Linda Nabusaayi who moved up to replace former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama, who was appointed to head the Vision Group early this year.

Kirunda confirmed his new appointment in a telephone chat with this publication this morning, reaffirming his readiness to prosper under the new role.

“I am absolutely ready for the new role. It’s a new challenge I know, for which I am ready,” He said.

At State House since 2011, Kirunda has set himself aside as one of the most dependable Aides to President Museveni and the ruling establishment.

He is remembered for a commendable role in mobilising for NRM in the Busoga subregion during the 2016 general election and smashing the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) structures to finally hand his boss a resounding victory in the sub-region.

His most notable contribution came during the last elections while serving with now Presidency Minister Milly Babirye Babalanda as Office Administrator at the Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC). There, he was credited for setting up structures all over the country to coordinate President Museveni’s campaigns.

ONC’s army of Coordinators/ Presidential Vote Protectors( PVP) also ruled on the final day of the polls, providing vote protection services to ensure the win for the President.