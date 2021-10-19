Kigezi Action for Development, a pressure group created by NRM cadres from Kigezi sub-region, have urged the NRM party to start a transition process, so that they determine who will be Uganda’s next president, after H.E Yoweri Museveni.

The pressure group, which warns that Uganda would face problems because of mishandling the question of transition like other African countries, adds that NRM cadres should be consulted over the matter.

“This issue is of national importance, and so shouldn’t be left to a handful of people to determine the destiny of our country. We want the NRM top leadership to consult NRM cadres before choosing our next leader” Barnabas Tugumisirize, the Chairman of Kigezi Pressure Group told our reporter in Kabale town on Tuesday.

Some of the members of the pressure group led by their members included Christmas Turyomurugyendo, Charlotte Kemigisha, Edmond Kato, Samuel Namanya, Michael Arinda and Rogers Kabanda led by their chairperson Barnabas Tugumisirize while meeting the Kabale NRM administrator Amos Rwansheija requested him to forward their ideas to top leaders of the party.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“Many NRM cadres and members are worried about the future of NRM after president Museveni and how the process of transition will be handled since it’s not being discussed currently. Many countries, especially in Africa, have had problems mishandling the question of transition.”

“If NRM leaves this issue to Ugandans without proper guidance from the current NRM leadership, Ugandans will most likely make a mistake and choose a wrong replacement of our president that will bring more problems to our country. We request therefore a democratic discussion to happen within the NRM about transition that will eventually lead to the right NRM cadre who will fit in the shoes of our beloved president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and move our country forward” read part of their letter addressed to the Kabale NRM administrator Amos Rwansheija.

According to Barnabas Tugumisirize, the NRM party isn’t doing well in mobilization, is full of intrigue among members, and has failed in cadre recruitment, training and placement.

The question of power transition in Uganda has been given little attention, as President Museveni is almost clocking to four decades in power.

The commander of land forces also the special presidential advisor on special operations Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who’s also the first son, is said to be harbouring presidential ambitions.

However, Muhoozi is yet to express interest in replacing his father Yoweri Museveni as president of Uganda.

Lt. Gen Muhoozi has an army of youthful supporters who promote him, especially on social media, calling him Uganda’s next president, a presidential material, chairman MK, Gen Muhoozi my role model and so many other names.

All these and many other credentials are boldly inscribed on branded T-shirts, jumpers, caps, shirts and posters printed, distributed and worn by his legion of supporters –loudly touting Muhoozi’s leadership prowess.