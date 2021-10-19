A South African judicial body – the National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA) has convicted the Uganda Cranes Team Head Coach Micho Sredojevic and sentenced him to a five year jail term after finding him guilty of sexual assault.

The Cranes tactician’s conviction brings an end to the protracted legal battle that has spanned over three years in South Africa, where has went after his first spell as Ugandan National Foot Ball Team Head Coach.

According to the NPA, the Micho committed the offence at Wolfson Stadium when the woman delivered coffee to Sredojevic and his colleagues.

Court heard that the accused turned down an offer for more sugar in the tea the victim had delivered but instead opted for ” another type of tea” while pointing at the tea girl’s private

Sredojevic had been in and out of the court, and on Tuesday, he was found guilty and subsequently slapped with a five-year sentence.

The sentence however, is a suspended one, meaning the Serbian will be careful not to commit a similar offence in the next five years, or else be arrested and serve the sentence alongside a new one.

Micho returned to Uganda as Head Coach of the men’s football team a few months a go, having enjoyed a relatively successful first spell before getting into club football in South Africa.