Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga on October 17th Saturday gave away his daughter Samantha Nanziri to the love of her life, one Emmanuel Ofwono.

The couple was led into their holy matrimony by Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Kazimba Mugalu at All saint’s church Nakasero. Mr Ofwono is a son to the Member of Parliament representing Tororo City, according to a Facebook post-Mr Mayiga made after the event.

Mayiga’s decision to embrace diversity in their closest family is an emphatic response to those who have accused Baganda and indeed Mengo leadership of sectarianism.

Here are the pictures: