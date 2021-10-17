Mr Jakana Nadduli has blasted President Museveni’s son-in-law Odrek Rwabogo saying he was naïve.

Recently a group of youth calling themselves Rwaboga Disciples announced they were backing the first son-in-law.

Jakana says Rwabogo is fooling people by denying the press conference made by the youth group.

“Do you think those youth just came out dressed in t-shirts?” Jakana asked.

However, Rwabogo has denied being part of the scheme of people who want him to stand for President of Uganda.

Jacana advised Rwabogo to try out parliament so that the Ugandan population to appreciate his quality of ideas.

In 2015, Rwabogo stood for NRM vice chairman for Western Uganda against Gen Kyaligonza who was the incumbent. Kyaligonza, a bush war hero, was furious with the move, and it took President Museveni to force his son-in-law to step down.