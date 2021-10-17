On 4th October 2021, Uganda Airlines launched its first international route to Dubai using its newly acquired Airbus state-of-the-art aircraft that was recently included on the Airline’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

The inaugural flight to Dubai attracted over 80 passengers, who were visibly excited as they boarded the Airbus A330-800neo.

With the capacity to carry 37 tonnes of cargo, Uganda Airlines’ Airbus has been embraced by traders, who mostly export matooke (bananas), oranges, mangoes and pineapple among other items. They mainly import phones and accessories, shoes and clothes from Dubai.

According to the Airlines’ Acting Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Bamuturaki, at the start, they are having three weekly flights to Dubai, with days and times carefully selected to match travellers’ convenience and connectivity.

The second flight on October 08, 2021, had over 200 passengers onboard with lots of cargo on the aircraft. Considering the fact that the Dubai route already has giants in the aviation industry such as the Fly Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines, the smaller inch they have moved has already shown that they will compete on this route given the increasing rates of cargos.

As of now, the airlines flies the airbus to Dubai three times however according to Bamururaki, they are trying to see if they can make it to fives times. “We are flying a 285-seater craft and on the first day, we flew just 80 people. On the second day, we flew 220 passengers, you can only grow a route depending on the frequency you fly and the market reaction. We will still stimulate the route to about four or five times a week.”

Also the unilateral agreement Uganda Airlines signed with the Emirates is another added advantage since the agreements will allow the passengers with Entebbe-Dubai route return tickets to use either airline. The agreement also allows Emirates to sell Uganda Airlines’ to its clients. Uganda Airlines will also be able to offer connecting flights to regional destinations where the emirates do not fly.

Since Dubai is currently the place where most East African traders buy their merchandise, there is a big hope the cargo number will accumulate and airlines surely will leverage this. “Cargo is still a work in progress, we believe it will grow because the air craft’s capacity is 37tones and our passengers are mainly traders. We are offering different cargo rates that offer value for money.”

“We are not necessarily cheap but we listened to our customers to give them the best offer. Our rates will give passengers value for their money. The Airbus also gives travellers a worthwhile experience,” he added.

She also notes that the national carrier will also launch the mileage/loyalty programme in December 2021

“It’s a friendly miles programme whereby every dollar you spend, you earn miles which can be redeemed for an air ticket or baggage/cargo allowance) which will give customers a totally new experience,” the Uganda Airlines boss says, adding: “It will also include hotels, car rentals wherever we will fly. It will have a lot of things in one; we are making it flexible and interesting for customers.” She adds that the plan is to make Uganda Airlines a global airline in the long term.