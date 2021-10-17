A twenty-year-old man has committed suicide by hanging in Rubanda District.

The deceased has been identified as Celestine Ayebare a resident of Mumparo cell Nyarubanga Rubanda Town Council.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Region Police Public Relations Officer told our reporter that the deceased spent Saturday evening drinking alcohol from the Nyamiyaga trading centre before he returned home to commit suicide.

According to his wife Ustine Niwagaba, 27, when the deceased returned from the bar, he was drunk and started telling his wife that he wanted to commit suicide.

Niwagaba then called the village chairperson Turihohabwe Martin on phone telling him about it before 10 Pm on Saturday night when the deceased allegedly locked her in the bedroom and went to the sitting room.

The wife narrates that she then called her 8-year-old daughter Orishaba Doreen to open for her. It’s Orishaba who then found the dad dangling on a pole of the wall in the sitting room.

Maate says that Police was informed and found the body still hanged in the sitting room and recorded statements from witnesses.

He adds that inquiries at hand on reference number CRB 389/2021 at Rubanda Central Police Station.